UPDATE: Police release name of fatally shot trooper

BEAR, Del. (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting of a Delaware state trooper (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Police have released the name of the Delaware state trooper fatally shot in a convenience store parking lot.

Delaware State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz says in a news release Wednesday night that Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard died earlier in the day.

Bratz says the 32-year-old had been on the force for more than 8 years.

Police say Ballard was shot Wednesday afternoon after encountering two people in a convenience store parking lot in Bear. One person was taken into custody at the scene after the shooting, but another fled on foot. State police say that man is holed up in his house about 15 miles south, in Middletown.

------

8:45 p.m.

Delaware state police say they used an explosive device to blow open the front door of a home where the suspect in the fatal shooting of a state trooper is holed up.

Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, a police spokesman, says the device was used to blow the front door off its hinges. It was detonated around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police said in a statement that officers have yet to go inside the home.

A man suspected of killing a state trooper has been inside the house in Middletown for several hours. The trooper was slain shortly after noon in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police say the trooper was investigating a car with two suspicious people inside when one man got out and opened fire.

------

6:15 p.m.

A long line of police vehicles has streamed out a Delaware hospital, escorting the body of a slain state trooper to the state medical examiner's office.

The trooper was shot Wednesday afternoon after encountering two people in a convenience store parking lot in Bear. One person was taken into custody at the scene after the shooting, but another fled on foot. State police say that man is holed up in his house about 15 miles south, in Middletown.

Shortly after the trooper's death was announced at Christiana Hospital, a lengthy cortege of state police vehicles left the hospital for a 9-mile trip to the Division of Forensic Science in Wilmington. All had red and blue lights flashing.

Live video from the start of the route shows one man on the sidewalk saluting the caravan, while several people put their hands on their hearts.

------

5:45 p.m.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is offering his condolences to the relatives and colleagues of a slain state trooper.

The trooper was fatally shot Wednesday in a convenience store parking lot in Bear. One person was taken into custody at the scene, while another is holed up in a house about 15 miles south in Middletown.

The governor issued a statement after the trooper's death was announced at a hospital in Wilmington. He says his "heart is with the officer's family and the officers who have served beside him."

Carney says "officers go to work every day knowing they put their lives on the line to protect ours." He says Delawareans are "incredibly indebted to their bravery and service."

------

5 p.m.

A Delaware State Police trooper shot in a convenience store parking lot has died.

State police said Wednesday at a news conference at a hospital that the trooper received treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital, but passed away there.

He was shot earlier Wednesday at a Wawa store in Bear.

Police say a suspect is holed up in a house about 15 miles south of the shooting scene and has fired on officers there. They are trying to negotiate with him.

------

4 p.m.

Delaware state police say a man believed to have shot a state trooper outside a convenience store is now barricaded inside his own house.

Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, says investigators tracked the gunman to his home in Middletown, about 15 miles south of where the trooper was shot earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Fournier says the man has fired multiple shots at officers from inside the house. No other officers have been hurt. Police have yet to provide an update on the condition of the officer who was shot earlier.

Fournier says hostage negotiators are on the scene and have established contact with the gunman in an effort to persuade him to surrender peacefully.

People who live nearby are being told to stay in their homes with the doors locked.