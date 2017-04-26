Police: Student critically hurt in Kenosha school stabbing

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Kenosha police say a student remains in critical condition after being stabbed by another student at a high school.

Police said Wednesday the injured student is still at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have forwarded potential charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by Thursday or Friday.

Investigators say the stabbing Tuesday morning at Bradford High School was not a random act, and that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Bradford resumed classes Wednesday with additional counselors on hand after students were dismissed early on Tuesday. Extra counselors will be available the rest of the week.