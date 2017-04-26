Builders weigh in on housing impact of lumber tariff

Central Wisconsin builders are expecting to feel the impact of the tariff on Canadian softwood lumber, which is used in building homes.

In Wisconsin, experts said nearly all of the softwood lumber they use for building is imported from Canada. While house prices are expected to increase, builders said they aren't too concerned for the impact.

"I don't think it's going to impact business too much, every year we see increases in material costs and labor costs this is probably one of the more drastic ones," said Timber River Custom Homes & Design Co-owner Travis Hoerman.

Hoerman said the increase in prices for homes won't be very much.

"Wisconsin markets probably looking closer to a $2,000 increase, it's not awful, but it's an unexpected increase," said Hoerman. "The interest rate is still low which is helping to combat these cost increases."

The increase for homes comes to about a 1 to 2 percent increase, according to Hoerman.

"In this industry would we liked to have not seen it, absolutely, but it is what it is and we have to deal with it," said Hoerman.