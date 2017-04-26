Neillsville police ask for help in finding missing teen

The Neillsville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teen, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Ivory Wilson, 15, was last seen in Kenosha on April 7, 2017. The post said she went missing from the Transitions facility April 6.

Police believe Wilson could be in the Kenosha or Milwaukee areas.

Police said Wilson is a white female with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She's described as being 129 pounds and 5'2".

If you have information about Wilson's whereabouts call: