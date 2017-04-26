For the love of running: Athlete of the Week, Axel Treinen

Running, its a sport, its a hobby, its an activity that nearly everyone has done at some point in their life. But for Athlete of the Week, Wausau East senior Axel Treinen, it a way of life.

"Its a feeling that you get when you're running, not just in competition, but when you're out with your friends, its just a great freeing feeling."

A feeling that Treinen loved so much, that he's made it his sport of choice, "In competition, whether its being successful or just a really tough races, its a feeling of accomplishment that you can't get anywhere else."

And that's coming from from an excellent student, and a competitive swimmer, a sport that he picked up just to help his running.

"It really helps at the beginning of the year (track season) because that's when the anaerobic exercise is super important. It gives me a really great base so that I can start at a strong point and hopefully get better throughout the season."

But if you thought being a three sport athlete was enough to fill his plate, get ready for this one. Treinen doesn't just specialize in one track race, he trains to run in at least four: the 2 mile, the 1 mile, the 800m and the 400m. Not an easy feat, as these races test different abilities, endurance and speed.

"A lot of kids are either a 2 miler or a middle distance runner," says Wausau East's head coach in both Cross Country and Track & Field.

But whats most impressive about the range in distances isn't necessarily that he excels in each of them, but that he wants to compete in each of them.

"That's a little unusual, to want to run the 2 mile and then come back and run a 4x4 (the 2 mile and 4x400 are back-to-back races at track meets). That hurts. That's a difficult thing to do."

But attacking difficult tasks is where the Captain of the team thrives. Treinen not only plans to run in college, but to also study Chemical Engineering.

"I love chemistry, its the most fun. I've loved that subject forever. Its just science, then chemistry is science plus math. Its perfect," explains the senior.

And when asked to sum up Treinen after coaching him in both Cross Country and Track throughout his high school career, his head coach put it simply, "He's good at everything."