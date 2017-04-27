Delta removes passengers from flight because of man using bathroom

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — All passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Milwaukee had to deplane and reboard after one passenger got up to use the bathroom while the plane sat on the tarmac in Atlanta.

Video of a portion of the April 18 incident was recorded by Krista Rosolino of Milwaukee because, she said, she and her husband were concerned about what was happening beside them.

With the delayed flight on the tarmac, Kima Hamilton of Milwaukee got out of his seat to quickly use the bathroom. He's heard on Rosolino's video apologizing and explaining to a crew member that he was trying to avoid an "emergency."

"I purchased this ticket. I've -- I had an emergency. I had to pee. ... I tried to hold it the first time. ... I absolutely couldn't...and now I'm being kicked off the plane," he's heard saying.

Rosolino said she never felt Hamilton was a threat and that he seemed nice and friendly.

She said the first Delta employee who got on the plane to confront Hamilton was very rude when he asked Hamilton to get off the plane. Rosolino said she was concerned Delta was treating Hamilton like he was not a person.

On her video, Hamilton is heard repeatedly asking why he’s being asked to give up his seat and get off the plane. Hamilton calmly refused to leave his seat, asking for an explanation.

A second Delta employee later confronted Hamilton and also asked him to leave.

Hamilton eventually complied. He said FBI agents greeted him inside the terminal.

After hearing Hamilton’s side of the story and interviewing other passengers, authorities did not arrest Hamilton. He said Delta grounded him and he was forced to buy a ticket on another airline at three times the price to get back to his family in Milwaukee.

Rosolino said all the passengers were ultimately removed from the plane before they could board again.

The flight arrived in Milwaukee more than an hour and a half late.

Delta released a statement, saying, "Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing."