Night out at the Woodson: Rainy Spring edition - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Night out at the Woodson: Rainy Spring edition

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

Night Out at the Woodson is back for another round of fun on May 4th at the Woodson Art Museum. The Woodson is currently featuring the artistic excellence of M.C.Escher. This Night Out will focus on Escher's influence on pop culture.

According to  Woodson Marketing and Communications manager Amy Beck,"M.C. Escher’s artwork has inspired artists, designers, filmmakers, architects, authors, and fashion moguls for decades. Join Museum educator Catie Anderson for a survey of Escher-esque art from around the world."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.