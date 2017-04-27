Night out at the Woodson: Rainy Spring edition

Night Out at the Woodson is back for another round of fun on May 4th at the Woodson Art Museum. The Woodson is currently featuring the artistic excellence of M.C.Escher. This Night Out will focus on Escher's influence on pop culture.

According to Woodson Marketing and Communications manager Amy Beck,"M.C. Escher’s artwork has inspired artists, designers, filmmakers, architects, authors, and fashion moguls for decades. Join Museum educator Catie Anderson for a survey of Escher-esque art from around the world."