Suspect arrested in connection with church burglaries in Lincoln Co.

A suspect was arrested Friday after a string of church burglaries in Lincoln County over Easter weekend, according to officials with the Merrill Police Department.

Merrill and Tomahawk Police Departments executed a search warrant on April 21 at an apartment in Tomahawk, Chief of Police Corey Bennett said in a release.

Jon Schenk Jr. was arrested at that apartment for an outstanding probation violation, Bennett said.

Schenk was found with stolen property from the church burglaries as well as stolen property from other burglaries in the Lincoln County area, Bennett said.

He is suspected of being involved in at least a dozen burglaries throughout Lincoln County, Bennett said.

Schenk has not been charged with any offenses at this time.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.