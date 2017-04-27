Thieves drag ATM out of Waukesha gas station

A group of ATM bandits is on the run after ripping the machine out of a Waukesha Citgo gas station located near White Rock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard, police said.

The theft happened earlier in April, but police are now releasing surveillance video to ask for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

The incredible video shows thieves pulling up their SUV in the middle of the night, breaking the front door and trying to pull an ATM out with a chain. They fail at first, but then eventually drag it into the car.

The group then attempts to take off, but the ATM falls out of the back of the car.

One of the guys gets it back in and off they go.

"They threw the machine in the car, and they went up that way towards the freeway probably," said Julio Alvarez, who owns the bar next door.

Alvarez is also a longtime customer of the Citgo gas station. He went into the gas station the day after the theft happened earlier this month to comfort the owner.

"Nothing shocks me now. These people are getting real bad out there, real crazy," he said.

Waukesha investigators are releasing the video now because they're hoping someone recognizes the robbers.

Their faces are disguised throughout the clip, but the license plate on the car is clear.

Police are concerned they could pull off another heist.

This is the second time in less than a year that the Citgo gas station has been robbed.

Two years ago a clerk was killed during an armed robbery.