Lincoln Hills youth prison psychologist fired - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Hills youth prison psychologist fired

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A top psychologist at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison was fired for allegedly ignoring the requests of dozens of inmates who asked for help.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Dr. D. Jeremy John was accused in December of not following up with 26 youth inmates at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake prison facility. John appealed the firing by the Department of Corrections and the two sides agreed last week to characterize it as a resignation.

John worked with the agency since 1999 and became Lincoln Hill's psychology program internship director in 2015. He's the second director to lose the job in the past two years.

John declined to comment to AP. He said in documents appealing his firing that the duties of the job were "impossible to complete."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.