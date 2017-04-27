Get rid of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - You can help keep unwanted prescription drugs out of the wrong hands by getting rid of them Saturday.

The state Department of Justice, Federal Drug Enforcement Agency and area law enforcement agencies are holding a drug take back day in an effort to combat misuse and abuse of prescription painkillers and other drugs..

"It is a great, safe way to get rid of unwanted medications," Stevens Point Police Capt. Tony Zblewski said. "Every time we hold one of these, we collect hundreds of medications."

Stevens Point police's collection site is the Lincoln Center.

People can drop off prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, patches, inhalers, creams and pet medications.

The sites won't accept needles, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products such as shampoo or illegal drugs such as marijuana or methamphetamine.

A map of collection sites is available at www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location .