Wausau East history teacher receives state honor

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A history teacher at Wausau East High School is Wisconsin's high school teacher of the year, state School Superintendent Tony Evers said Thursday.

Brent Zinkel, who teaches U.S. history 1 and 2, and International Baccalaureate (IB) history 1, received the honor during a surprise all-school assembly.

Zinkel began teaching at Wausau East in 2005. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned his bachelor's degree in history.

He also coaches multiple sports teams, including cross country and swimming.

For being named teacher of the year, Zinkel will receive $3,000 from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.