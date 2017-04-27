Facing deadline, most Wisconsin dairy farms find new buyer

UPDATE: MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A dairy group says most of Wisconsin's 58 dairy farms desperately looking for new milk buyers before a Monday deadline have found them.

The Dairy Business Milk Marketing Cooperative said in a news release Thursday the group believes most farmers dropped by Grassland Dairy earlier this month found new buyers.

Grassland notified the farms it'd stop buying their milk May 1 after Canada changed its dairy pricing policy to favor domestic milk. The farms scrambled to find companies that would take their milk. Many faced having to shut down.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection spokesman Bill Cosh says he couldn't confirm that only a few remain without buyers because the agency is still determining each farm's status and helping those without buyers.

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.



Mandy Peirick, who operates a dairy farm in Watertown, told 27 News Thursday morning that she and "several other" Dodge County producers are signing six-month contracts to sell their milk to Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).



Mark Navis, a milk producer who owns a farm in Waupun, also said DFA has agreed to buy his milk.



DFA is a national dairy marketing cooperative that serves and is owned by more than 13,000 members on nearly 8,000 farms in 48 states.



Both Peirick and Navis said they believe a large number of the 37 milk producers that are losing their Grassland Dairy contracts next week - and had yet to find a new buyer - were signing contracts with DFA.



But DFA officials will not disclose how many of the affected producers they have agreed to purchase milk from going forward.

"We know that this is a very tough situation for those local farmers who have been displaced and are working to determine if we can help some of the producers impacted by this situation. The reality is that supply and demand is out of balance in this area. As a Cooperative, our primary responsibility is to our farmer members and ensuring that they have not only a market for their milk, but also a fair and equitable price. We will continue to work with our network of customers to identify available capacity and with others in the industry to support our government’s efforts to secure fair trade policy for America’s dairy farmers," reads a statement from DFA sent to 27 News.



A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said they were aware of DFA working on agreements with some of the affected farmers.



"We are tracking, but the situation is extremely fluid and changing by the hour," wrote DATCP Communications Director Bill Cosh. "We hope to have a more solid count tomorrow midday."



Cosh confirmed DFA was one of the groups DATCP had reached out to over the past few weeks about buying milk from the affected producers.



Grassland Dairy informed 58 producers on April 1 that they would stop purchasing their milk on May 1, citing the change in Canadian trade policy as the reason.



Canada reclassified a product known as ultra-filtered milk - a high protein milk concentrate used in cheese production - causing it to drop in price and allowing Canadian farmers to sell their milk at a lower price to processors in their own country.



That reduced the need to buy as much of the product from the United States.