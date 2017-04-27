State Agriculture officials encouraging residents to donate milk, cheese

As Wisconsin continues to deal with the dairy crisis, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to donate milk and cheese to local food pantries.

Dozens of dairy farms were dropped my a major buyer, Grassland Dairy, earlier this month.

As the state looks for a way to keep them in business, Ben Brancel, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, said it's important to keep milk moving through the market.

Local food pantries believe the move is a win-win.

"We would be delighted to get [the donations]," said Tom Rau, Executive Director of The Neighbor's Place in Wausau. "On the other level, certainly it's a right step to help our local dairy farmers, which are extremely important to the economy of Wisconsin."

Meanwhile, food pantries often see a lull in early spring, and organizers want to remind the public that fighting hunger is a year-round battle.