Thomas St. construction to begin in May

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Construction on Thomas Street in Wausau will begin in May.

The city said the road will be shut down from 3rd Avenue to 17th Avenue. To detour, drivers can take 3rd Avenue north to Sherman Street, and take Sherman Street to 17th Avenue.

The road will be blocked off from May to November. Crews wanted to begin earlier, but according to city officials, the plan is on track.

"Our original timeline was to complete the project by November 1," said Eric Lindman, director of the Department of Public Works. "The contractor is still very confident they can do that."

Lindman said there may be some confusion with the detour initially, but overall, he expects only minor traffic delays.

"Obviously we'll be shifting traffic up to Sherman Street and that will go up to 17th. So that will be an increase in traffic, but for the most part I think people will find their own way around," he said. "You might see more increased traffic on Stewart to get across the river."

A meeting was held Thursday night to discuss the plan with the public.

Anyone who could not attend the meeting can call the Department of Public Works with any questions. 

