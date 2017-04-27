What's Going Around: Nasal Allergies

MONROE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Are your allergies flaring up? So are everyone else's.

Nasal allergies and sore throats happen for a lot of people this time of year, so we checked in with Dr. Brittany Blomberg of the Monroe Clinic for help.

Dr. Blomberg says nasal allergies can be caused by dust mites, pets, mold or tobacco smoke. But this time of year the biggest culprit is pollen from trees, grasses, weeds and flowers.

Symptoms can be more than just runny nose and watery eyes. You may have those plus sneezing, nosebleeds, wheezing, cough, sore throat, dark circles under your eyes and facial pressure or pain.

To treat, Dr. Blomberg says to use over-the-counter antihistamines, but remember some can cause drowsiness. Doctors may prescribe you a stronger antihistamine or a steroid nasal spray. Avoid blooming plants, smoke from grills, fires or cigarettes, pets and perfume.

Dr. Blomberg says see a doctor right away if you have trouble breathing, wheezing, frequent headaches, have a fever or notice a green or yellow discharge from your nose.