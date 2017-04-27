Woman calls Sheboygan County 911, says she killed someone, was s - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woman calls Sheboygan County 911, says she killed someone, was suicidal

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. -- A Sheboygan County woman called 911 Thursday afternoon and told the dispatcher that she had killed someone and was suicidal, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. 

She also said she was armed. Then she got off the phone,

The Sheriff's Office said it dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including SWAT, negotiator and rescue personnel.

She called from the town of Lima.

The Sheriff's Office said at about 5:15 p.m. that the scene had been secured and is safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information. 

