Bears give up three picks, trade up one spot to draft QB Trubisky

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
The Chicago Bears surprised the NFL by trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky  ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

The Cleveland Browns started the draft selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

