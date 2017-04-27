BREAKING: Former SPASH standout taken in first round of the NFL draft

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Former SPASH standout and Wisconsin Badger Ryan Ramczyk was taken by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Ramczyk played college football at UW-Stevens Point for two season before transferring to the Badgers.

He was considered one of the leading offensive lineman going into the draft, but had to wait until the last pick in the first round before being chosen by the Saints.

You can find out more about Ramczyk's unusual path to the pros here.