Packers trade first round pick to Cleveland in exchange for second, fourth rounders

Fans anxious to know who the newest Packer will be will have to wait another day.

For just the second time during his tenure, Green Bay general manager Ted Thompson traded out of the first round on Thursday, sending the No. 29 overall to Cleveland in exchange for the No. 33 overall and No. 108 overall picks - the first pick of the second round and the first pick of the fourth round, respectively.

The only other time Thompson traded out of the first round was 2008, when he then selected Jordy Nelson with his first pick in the second round.

Much like that instance, Thompson said he decided to pull the trigger on the trade because there was enough talent remaining on his draft board to "absorb" the trade.

Though the Packers have the first selection of Friday's second round and therefore are technically already on the clock, Thompson said he doesn't yet know who he will take with his first pick.

There is still a possibility that the team could turn the No. 33 pick around and trade that. Thompson said the Packers are "taking calls." He said he will mull options overnight, but still hopes to get a good night's sleep.

The Packers will have three picks Friday: two in the second round (No. 33 overall and No. 61 overall), and one in the third round (No. 93 overall).

They will have six more on the final day of the draft Saturday.