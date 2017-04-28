Utah boy forges letter from teacher asking for more video game t - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Utah boy forges letter from teacher asking for more video game time

Posted:
(ABC) -

A 7-year-old boy in Utah tried to trick his parents into giving him more video game time by pretending to be his teacher and writing a letter.

It read, "Dear parents, Nathan has been doing good in all his classes except for video game class. If he does not stay up all night playing video games he will get kicked out of school."

Nathan Anderson's note is now going viral.

The elementary school student even cut his regular notebook paper down to size to try and make the note look a bit more authentic.

"Immediately, I recognized Nathan's handwriting, but I almost couldn't stop myself from laughing," his mom said.

"It worked a little bit, I got to stay up 30 more minutes that night," Nathan said.

Nathan's mom said she still doesn't understand what made him take the time to make the argument for more time with his video games.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.