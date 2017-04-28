Planting season brings warning to drivers after farmer gets hit

For farmers, planting season is right around the corner. The first day of May is the start of the season for some, others start even earlier.

It means farmers will be out on their tractors on the roads you drive on as they get from entry point to entry point on their land.

"We have to get from field to field. We got multiple farms in different areas," said Ryan Ripp, a farmer in Lodi who's had several close calls.

It's something Ripp and authorities want you to be aware of. The warning comes after a serious crash along Highway 18-151 in Verona where a minivan hit a tractor. Dane County Sheriff's deputies said the driver of the van admitted to using heroin before the crash. The tractor's operator survived with only a cut to his hand.

But just across the state-line in Iowa, a farmer was killed in a tractor crash.

"It's a risk you have to take," said Ripp. "We're working morning until night."

A lot of the work around this time of year involves a tractor.

"Top speed of this tractor is 23 miles an hour," Ripp said as he climbed into the cabin of his John Deere before firing it up.

He has a another farm eight miles up the road. That means Ripp has to drive his tractor down county roads and through downtown Lodi to get to his destination.

"We get passed a lot, feeding and doing chores in the morning and we have all our warning lights on and our signal lights on and they'll still try to sneak by and try to get around us," he said. "We've had cars almost come up onto the tires, right in the back of our feed mixer."

Ripp said it's not only a danger he's seen first hand, but one other farmers have seen as well.

"A truck blew a stop-sign and took the sprayer and luckily the guy made it but he was med-flighted. He was OK. But it was a bad day," he said. "I keep my head on a swivel."

Some say patience in a virtue, but on these roads, it's not.

"You get honked at. You get that wonderful display of affection every once in a while. They'll salute you," Ripp added.

He checks his tractor for safety features it has to have by law.

"We double check the lights. on the top of the cab, we have yellow amber lights that flash," he explained as he turned the lights on. "We have an SMV sign which is a slow-moving-vehicle sign. It's DOT orange and red-stripped reflective."

But even after all the precautions he says drivers still zoom by him in a hurry. He warns drivers what could happen if a collision does take place.

"This is a 10-ton tractor, so there's a weight issue there and you know, most of the time the bigger equipment is going to win," Ripp added.

He understands that some people are in a rush. But he asks for just a little patience.

"Is five minutes worth, you know, slowing down, worth a life," he asked? "Take a little time, enjoy the scenery," he urged.

A piece of advice for drivers out on the roads, so he too can return home to his family, safe and sound.