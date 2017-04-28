BAND BATTLE: Merrill High School band shows off on Wake Up

Sound the horns! Merrill High School kicked off our Band Battle on Wake Up Wisconsin!

Dozens of musicians got up bright and early to show off their talent to all of central Wisconsin. They're competing against other local high school bands.



The full schedule for the contest is as follows:

April 28th: Merrill High School

May 5th: Mosinee High School

May 12th: Wisconsin Rapids High School

May 19th: Wausau East High School

The winner will be determined by a two part score.



An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-25. Participants can vote once each day on waow.com.



The other half of the score will be decided by a professional judging panel. The panel is made up of a variety of professionals working in the music industry.

Dave Kallaway, WIFC

Chad Premeau, UW-Marathon County Band Director

Brad Emanuel, musician

All three judges will join Wake Up Wisconsin in studio May 26th. That's when a winner will be announced!