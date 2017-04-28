Grieving husband: Pizza box message 'turned my life around' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Grieving husband: Pizza box message 'turned my life around'

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
(CNN) -

In the last month of his wife's life, Dennis Kunst said she repeated a mantra over and over:

"She kept telling me, 'you have to be strong, you have to be strong,'" he said.

Still, the grief after losing Cheryl to cancer was overwhelming. Then a pizza box "turned my life around."

Kunst told WCBS in New York he received a free pie from Albert's Pizza in Ronkonkoma. He began to cry after seeing a familiar message written on the box by an anonymous owner: "From one family to the other ... Stay Strong."

"I wasn't crying because I was sad anymore," he said. "I was crying because I felt like I got a message from her."

The pizzeria is holding a "pay it forward" campaign in which customers can pay for pies for volunteers, police officers, people in grief or in need.

Kunst had his own message for the pizza shop, returning to the store with a handwritten letter for the owners reading "You don't know me, but on March 25th, you turned my life around."

Just like his grateful customer, the message made owner Rich Baer choke up.

"It was a good crying," he said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.