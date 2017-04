Hundreds of people came out to Weston to support 'Wausau Soup Three.'

It's the third Wausau Youth Professionals initiative that showcased art and artists from the Wausau area.

Attendees later gathered to hear pitches for funding from local groups.

They could then vote on which presentation would receive the collected money from the event.

An additional pitch revealed a fund to honor the victims of last month's shooting rampage.