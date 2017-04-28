UPDATE: Town of Spencer home is 'total loss' after chimney fire

A Marathon County home "looks to be a total loss" after a chimney fire Friday, according to officials with the Spencer Fire Department.

Officials got the call just after 9:30 to a house on the corner of West Mann Road and Highway V in the Town of Spencer.

The intersection was closed as fire officials cleared the area, but has since been reopened.

Everyone made it out of the house safely, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department. The Red Cross is on the scene to assist the family.

