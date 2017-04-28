Auburndale group brings tractors to school for disabled children

Tractors filled the Auburndale High School Parking lot Friday morning for a good cause.

Nearly 40 tractors and more people participated in Drive Your Tractor to School Day to raise funds for Pella Jinsky and James Scott, organizer John Breuch said.

Jinsky, 1, was born deaf in both ears and needed cochlear implant surgery last June. She has to attend speech and physical therapies and at this time cannot walk or crawl.

Scott was diagnosed with Gelastic seizures, or laughing seizures in early 2013. Endless testing and medications were needed to get control of his disability.

All the proceeds from the tractor drive will go towards Jinsky and Scott's families to help where they can, Breuch said.

Tractors started at the Rick Nicolay farm on County Road K in Auburndale around 7:15 a.m. From there, drivers cruised down Main Street where they passed Auburndale Elementary on the way to the high school.

Last year the group raised $6,000 for children with disabilities. There is no total yet, but the group had a good turnout, Breuch said.