UPDATE: Kenosha student dies three days after school stabbing

A Bradford High School student died Friday morning, three days after being stabbed at the school.

The student was flown to via via Flight for Life to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries after the Tuesday morning attack that prompted school officials to put the school into a soft lockdown and ultimately send students home early.

One person was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered, Lt. Tim Schaal with the Kenosha Police Department told WISN 12 NEWS.

"There is no further threat to students, staff, or the community around Bradford High School," he said.

A friend of the victim's told WISN 12 News that the fight was about a girl and that the victim and suspect were friends.

Classmates said both boys were freshmen.

The victim was initially taken to Kenosha Medical Center, Kenosha News reported.