Stevens Point woman with MS works to raise money for a cure

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A Stevens Point woman works to raise awareness - and money - to fight the disease that robbed her of the ability to walk.

Annette Huston, 58, has multiple sclerosis, diagnosed 32 years ago. She admits she refused to accept what the doctors were telling her.

"I didn't want it to affect my life or my child's upbringing or my husband's life and so I carried on as an ICU supervisor in nursing , PTO mom, girl scout leader and pretended I didn't have it," she said.

Her husband, Don, acted differently. He quickly volunteered with the MS Society's fundraising activities.

It would take years for Annette to join him in those efforts.

"But then as I saw how hard he was working and I felt guilty like, 'What am I doing to help?' so I have been helping for about 17 years," Mrs. Huston said.

The couple is working on the preparations for the MS Walk in the Wausau area May 13. It takes place at the convention and expo center in Rothschild, starting at 9 a.m., and includes a silent auction, face painting and complimentary breakfast.

All money raised is used for research and to create awareness about the disease, which attacks the central nervous system and interferes with the brain and the flow of information from the brain to the body.

According to the MS Society about 11,000 people in Wisconsin are affected by the disease.

For more information on MS or the fundraising events click here: www.nationalMSsociety.org

www.walkMS.org