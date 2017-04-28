Portage Co. Petsaver: Marshmellow

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Portage County is Marshmellow.
Volunteers at the shelter say she was brought in with two other cats.
Marshmellow is 2-years old and very mellow.
She is spayed an up-to-date on her vaccines.
She is an adult so her adoption fee is $10.
For more information on Marshmellow call 715-344-6012 or click here:
www.hspcwi.org
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Many kids dream of playing in the NFL, but for most it's just a dream.
WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293