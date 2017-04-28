Portage Co. Petsaver: Marshmellow - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage Co. Petsaver: Marshmellow

By Melissa Langbehn
WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Portage County is Marshmellow.

Volunteers at the shelter say she was brought in with two other cats.

Marshmellow is 2-years old and very mellow.

She is spayed an up-to-date on  her vaccines. 

She is an adult so her adoption fee is $10.

For more information on Marshmellow call 715-344-6012 or click here: 

www.hspcwi.org

