Portage Co. Petsaver: Marshmellow

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Portage County is Marshmellow.

Volunteers at the shelter say she was brought in with two other cats.

Marshmellow is 2-years old and very mellow.

She is spayed an up-to-date on her vaccines.

She is an adult so her adoption fee is $10.

For more information on Marshmellow call 715-344-6012 or click here:

www.hspcwi.org