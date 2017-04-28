2 kayakers die after boats capsizes in Lake Michigan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 kayakers die after boats capsizes in Lake Michigan

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Two men have died after the kayaks they were in capsized in Lake Michigan near Wisconsin's Door County.

Authorities say the incident happened around midday Friday about 100 yards from shore near the town of Sevastopol, about 12 miles northeast of Sturgeon Bay.

Rescuers found the men unresponsive and they were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

One of the victims was a 21-year-old man from Clintonville. The other was a 29-year-old from Sturgeon Bay.

Their names haven't been released.

Sheriff's officials say neither was wearing a life jacket. The water temperature was about 43 degrees.
 

