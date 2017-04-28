Report: Packers could pick Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer with No. 33 overall selection

The Packers are mulling their options for their No. 33 overall draft pick on Friday night, and apparently there's a strong possibility of Ted Thompson bringing in another quarterback.

According to PackersNews.com, Green Bay is mulling the possibility of taking former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer with the first selection of the second round.

With Brett Hundley firmly established as Aaron Rodgers' backup it doesn't seem like a strong possibility that Kizer, regarded as the best QB still available, would stay in Green Bay very long. The Packers could sit him for a year and then try to trade him next offseason.

Thompson and his front office could also be using this rumor as leverage to try to increase the value of their No. 33 pick. Three teams traded up to draft quarterbacks in Thursday's first round, and with many more franchises hoping to find their signal-caller of the future the possibility of Kizer leaving the board so early could bait a few teams into overpaying for that selection.

