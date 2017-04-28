'Clean It Up, Wausau' kicks off

An annual large-item drop off event in Wausau started Friday.



"Clean it up, Wausau" is put on by the Wausau mayor's Neighbor To Neighbor group and the Good News Project.



There are drop off points for furniture, pallets, appliances, and electronics.



Hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity. Officials said this year the event has run smoothly.

"We've had a really good day," said Bettina Peters, a Good News Project manager. "A lot of people coming out and just doing their spring cleanup and getting rid of things they don't want anymore, and it's just been a great event."



Good News Project said it fills a semi with thousands of pounds of electronics each year.



City of Wausau residents can participate in the event.



It continues Saturday from 9 to 5 p.m.



Items can be dropped off at 105 E. Chellis Street.

There are a number of items the event does not accept, like light bulbs, batteries, paint, or chemicals.