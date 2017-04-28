Bambi Bembenek's ID found in dead man's wallet

A mysterious discovery was made this week at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

While going through some archives in the basement, someone found a county ID for Lawrencia Bembenek, who eventually became known as Bambi Bembenek.

The ID was found in the wallet of Raymond S. Nesser, who died Dec. 3, 2002, from a drug overdose.

Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the medical examiner's office, said they aren't aware of any ties he had to Bembenek.

"Oh, it's just kind of interesting. Most of us are familiar with the case. We were surprised to find this in our basement," Domagalski said.

She said they aren't looking into why Nesser had the ID, but that the office will keep it.

Bembenek, a former Milwaukee police officer, was convicted in 1982 of killing her husband's ex-wife. In 1990, she escaped from Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac and fled to Canada.

She died in November 2010, while still trying to prove her innocence.