Green Bay Packers pick Kevin King in second round of NFL Draft

By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
The Green Bay Packers have selected Kevin King in the second round of the NFL Draft.

This comes as the 33rd pick of the draft.

King played for University of Washington from 2013-2017. He is a defensive back.

