Green Bay Packers pick Kevin King in second round of NFL Draft

Top-seeded UW-Whitewater eliminated the third-seeded UW-Stevens Point baseball team from the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship by an 8-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
The third-seeded and 12th-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team stayed alive in the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Baseball Championship with a 13-3 win in seven innings over fourth-seeded UW-Stout on Friday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
JP Feyereisen threw a one-hitter in game one and the ninth-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team scored 26 runs on 29 hits as the Pointers swept UW-Platteville by scores of 12-0 and 14-8 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at University Field.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors squandered a 25-point lead late in the third quarter before holding on for a 92-89 victory Thursday night over the Milwaukee Bucks to take their first-round...More >>
Ted Thompson wanted to make one thing clear to the NFL's other 31 general managers Thursday night: Having already traded the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to move back,...More >>
Major League home run leader Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday to...More >>
Major League home run leader Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday to complete...More >>
