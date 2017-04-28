Central Wisconsin schools beef up prom security

Local high schools are reevaluating their security after last year's Antigo High School prom shooting where 18-year-old Jakob Wagner shot two students outside the school before being killed by police.

One year later, both small schools and large ones are reassessing security measures at large events.

Leaders at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and Colby High School said that not too much has changed in terms of protocol, but more police officers will be on scene in case of an emergency.

Principal at Lincoln High School Ronald Rasmussen said that his school has always left prom security in the hands of police officers even before last year's shooting in Antigo.

"We always have two uniformed officers on site for almost all of our major events," he said. "After the situation in Antigo last year, we did meet and just reviewed our process of how we handle events on campus."

Rasmussen said they have an open line of communication with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department. Officer Cody Wetterau is the School Resource Officer for Lincoln High School.

"We did increase security measures on a law enforcement side of things," he said. "Keep people at peace of mind and let everyone know they feel safe while they're here."

Monica Tesmer is the prom adviser for Colby High School who also said law enforcement has always been in close contact with the school for security purposes during major events.

However, Tesmer also added that the school reevaluated their security measures after last year.

"We did sit down [with police] and kind of talk and just make sure, yes, are we going to do anything different," she said. "I think we're doing things well. I think it's working."

Both high schools said that added patrols will also act as a deterrent for students looking to use drugs or alcohol during the dance.

Colby High School's prom is set for Saturday.

Lincoln High School's will be May 6.