Workers' Memorial Day honors those who lost their lives on the job

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) - Workers' Memorial Day took place across the country Friday, as people remembered people who lost their lives on the job.

While it's always a day of mourning and remembrance, it takes on special meaning in Marathon County this year.

"This past year has been really a painful year, a tragic year," said State Senator Jerry Petrowski.

"When we started planning this event for the year, we only had three fatalities that we were honoring for the last year, and then we had the Weston tragedy," said Joel Lewis from OPEIU Local 9.

The four people who were shot to death in March brings the total people who lost their lives on the job in the past year up to eight.

"I think it's always important to recognize those that sacrifice themselves for the good of the communities," said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks.

The emotional speeches at the event were also filled with a lesson, and hope for the future.

"We've come a long way with safety," said Lewis, "but obviously with 8 deaths we've got a long way to go."

"It takes a long time to heal when there's a tragedy and it's just important to recognize this but more important to keep all the family in our thoughts and prayers," said State Sen. Petrowski.

The Workers' Memorial Day event is held at 5:30 every April 28th in Marathon County.

It's also a nationwide event, with memorials being held across the country.