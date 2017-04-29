Packers add King, Jones, and Adams in day two of NFL Draft

The Packers have officially added new faces to their roster in Day Two of the 2017 NFL Draft after trading away their first round pick.

Green Bay selected Cornerback, Kevin King out of the University of Washington as their first selection, 33rd overall.

King, at 6'3", will bring height to the Packers backfield, as well as speed. The DB had the fastest times in two events at the 2017 NFL Combine, the 3-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle.

In their next selection, 61st overall, the Packers continue to fill their backfield, taking Safety, Josh Jones of North Carolina State.

Jones, 6'1", 220 pounds, brings size as well as 4.4 speed to the position, but what makes him stand out is that he is very versatile. Much like former Packer Micah Hyde, Jones has played multiple positions in the backfield and could play in the slot if needed. He led NC State in interceptions (3) and tackles (109) in the 2016 season and tallied 8 career interceptions.

For their third pick, the Packers continued with the defensive theme, grabbing Montravious Adams, a defensive tackle from Auburn.

Adams was named All-SEC first team as a senior in 2016 after recording a career best 8 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. He received the news that he was drafted 93rd overall by the Packers while in the hospital, shortly after the birth of his son, Montravius Jr.