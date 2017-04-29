Packers stay in state, take Wisconsin Rapids OLB Vince Biegel in 4th round

The second central Wisconsinite selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft won’t be going far.

The Packers made Vince Biegel the newest member of the Green and Gold, selecting the former Badgers star and Wisconsin Rapids native with the No. 108 overall pick.

Biegel, who graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School in 2011, was the first player drafted in the fourth round, and the third Badger to come off the board this weekend. He joins Pewaukee Native T.J. Watt, who was selected 30th overall by the Steelers, and Stevens Point’s Ryan Ramczyk, who was selected 32nd overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Biegel also becomes just the second Badger to be taken by the Packers under Ted Thompson. Jared Abbrederis, a Wautoma Native, was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

