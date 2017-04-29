Man killed in Portage Co. rollover crash

A 33-year-old man is dead after a fatal car crash early Saturday morning, according to Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on North Second Drive near Jordan Road in the Town of Hull.

The 33-year-old driver died at the scene. There were no passengers in the car. The sheriff's office said preliminary reports indicate the car went into the ditch, drove through a yard and eventually flipped and landed on its roof. Authorities believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information is being released at this time.