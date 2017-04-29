Former Badger and Wisconsin Rapids native, Vince Biegel, becomes a Green Bay Packer

Wisconsin Rapids own, Vince Biegel will remain a Wisconsinite after being drafted 108th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

After his high school career at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Biegel became a Wisconsin Badger and a household name among Wisconsin's defensive players.

The 6'3" outside linebacker becomes the third Badger to be drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft behind fellow linebacker, TJ Watt and OT Ryan Ramczyk.

The edge rusher also becomes just the second Badger to be drafted under Ted Thompson, a dream come true for Biegel, "There are pictures of me growing up and it was always green and gold. I wore a cheese head and I was probably the most Wisconsin kid you could be. This is every Wisconsin kid's dream and I just feel so blessed."

Growing up a Packers fan, Biegel also said that part of the success that he's had at the collegiate level comes from modeling his play off of current NFL linebackers including Green Bay Packer Clay Matthews, "I have a ton of respect for Clay, a ton of respect for him as a player, his big play capabilities. There are also other players around the league but to go to the Packers, I am going to be humble and learn from great players like Clay and the rest of the linebackers. I couldn't be more excited."