Antigo High School holds first prom since shooting

It's been more than a year since 18-year-old Jakob Wagner fired shots at students who were leaving the Antigo High School Prom.

Two students were hurt and Wagner was shot and killed by an Antigo Police Officer.

On Saturday, Antigo High School held its first prom since the night that shook an entire community.

Michael Zabrowski is a junior at the school and was getting ready for his first ever prom Saturday afternoon.

"There was an elephant in the room, kind of, but we just put it behind us," he said. "I've been looking forward to it."

Zabrowski along with other friends said that they were not at all concerned about anything happening at this year's dance.

Peggy Dodd, a grandmother of a student attending Saturday's prom, said the incident was isolated and she felt excited for her granddaughter to go to the event.

"Everyone's put it behind [them] and we're putting it behind us," Dodd said. "This year is a whole different ball game."

Students said they were expecting extra security for the dance and had no problem with the added precautions.

Authorities from the Antigo Police Department and Langlade County Sheriff's office were in the area throughout the afternoon.