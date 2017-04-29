Packers add 10 in 2017 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers started their 2017 NFL Draft journey with eight total picks throughout the seven rounds, but after trades with the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos, the Packers closed out their 2017 NFL Draft journey with ten new players.

Round 1 - The Packers trade away their 29th pick for the Browns 33rd and 108th selections, first in the second round, and first in the fourth round.

Round 2 - At 33rd overall, the Packers choose CB Kevin King out of the University of Washington. With the 61st overall pick, the Packers choose Josh Jones a Safety from North Carolina State.

Round 3 - The Packers select Montravius Adams, DT from Auburn 93rd overall.

Round 4 - With the first selection of the fourth round, the Packers pick Wisconsin Badger Linebacker, Vince Biegel. Green Bay switches to the offensive for their next selection at 134, choosing Jamaal Williams, a Running Back from Brigham Young University.

Round 5 - The Packers traded their 172nd pick to Denver in exchange for the 175th and 238th picks. For their first pick of the fifth round, Green Bay brought in another specialized position player in DeAngelo Yancy, a Wide Receiver from Purdue. At 182 the Green and Gold went with another Running Back, Aaron Jones out of UTEP.

Round 6 - The Packers only had one selection to make in the 6th round, their decision going to Guard Kofi Amichia from the University of South Florida.

Round 7 - In the final round of the 2017 Draft, the Packers had two picks. First at 238, they chose a third Running Back, Devante Mays from Utah State. For their finale, the Packers picked up a second Wide Receiver in Malachi Dupre from LSU.

Overall, the Packers added four defensive players and six offensive players.