Nobody is hurt after a fire broke out in three separate buildings on a Vilas County property Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. Saturday reporting a structure fire in the Township of Lincoln.

When a deputy arrived on scene, the house, a garage and a shed were fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff's office said the buildings were unoccupied and nobody was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.