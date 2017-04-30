Family: Milwaukee mother shot repeatedly in van

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Family members say a mother of five was critically wounded when she was shot repeatedly while sitting with her family in a van in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened late Friday on Milwaukee's south side. The victim is identified by her mother as 40-year-old Tori Jones.

The Journal Sentinel reports Jones was in critical condition Saturday. The Milwaukee Police Department said the victim, whom they did not identify, was still hospitalized Sunday.

Jones' mother, Diane Robertson, said her family suspects the assailant mistook one of the van's passengers for someone else. Robertson says Jones' three teenage sons and 6-year-old grandson, who also were in the van, were not hurt.

A police spokesman said it's too early to comment on a motive.

Jones' friends and family are offering a $2,500 reward.