A sinkhole in Marathon County has kept a road closed for more than a week in Rib Mountain.

County Road NN at Thornapple Road remains closed as of Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department said that water had washed out the concrete. There is currently a detour available from County Road N to County Road O.

No word yet on when the road is expected to reopen.

This comes after another sinkhole on River Drive in Wausau was reported.