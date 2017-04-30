Annual cat show returns to Wausau

Cat enthusiasts from around North Central Wisconsin came out on Sunday to see who had the top feline.

It was the annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club Pedigree and Household Cat Show at the Faith Christian Academy in Wausau.

Many of the cats competing in the show will be used to breed future champions.

Judges score cats on breed standard but organizers said it's not about competition, but rather passion for their favorite household friends.

"A fun time for us to share our cats with each other [and] share our love of cats," said Central Wisconsin Cat Club member Debbi Wich. "It's almost like a little family reunion."

The two day show wrapped up Sunday afternoon.