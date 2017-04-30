Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony in Marathon

Dozens of Vietnam-era veterans were honored by American Legion Post 10 on Sunday for their service to the country decades earlier.

It was all part of the Vietnam-era Commemorative recognized around the country as part of legislation signed by former President Barack Obama.

Post Commander Al Morasch said this remembrance is unique because it honors all of the veterans who served in the conflict from 1955-1975.

"Total recognition of all Vietnam-era veterans. Regardless of service," he said. "We had no homecoming."

"I don't think it matters if you were stateside or abroad," said President of American Legion Auxiliary Amanda Szalewski. "You're still supporting the country. You're still protecting all of its people."

Organizers said that Sunday's ceremony was one of two Vietnam Commemoratives held throughout the year. The next honoring will be held around Veterans Day in November.