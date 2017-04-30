Santana 2 HRs, Brewers end Atlanta's 4-game win streak 4-3 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Santana 2 HRs, Brewers end Atlanta's 4-game win streak 4-3

Posted:
By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in all four Milwaukee runs as the Brewers ended the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Sunday.
   
Santana hit a solo shot in the fifth, then added a three-run drive in the sixth inning. The big right fielder has fifth homers this season, including three in the three-game series against Atlanta.
   
Freddie Freeman hit his ninth home run for the Braves, a solo shot in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.
   
Matt Garza (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in his second start of the year. Neftali Feliz worked the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.
   
Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) gave up both of Santana's homers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.