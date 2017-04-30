More Badgers head to NFL - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

More Badgers head to NFL

By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Three Wisconsin Badgers were taken in this year's NFL Draft, TJ Watt, Ryan Ramczyk, and Vince Biegel, and now some of their fellow teammates will join them as well as Undrafted Rookie Free Agents.

Running Back, Corey Clement will return to his hometown of Philadelphia to play for the Eagles.

Fellow Running Back, Dare Ogunbowale, a Milwaukee native will join former Badger, JJ Watt in Houston with the Texans.

Wide Receiver, Robert Wheelwright will head east to test his skills with the New York Giants.

Lastly, Cornerback Sojourn Shelton will head southwest and continue to don red as an Arizona Cardinal.

Bart Houston, Wisconsin's Quarterback hasn't been picked up yet, but has been invited for a tryout by the Raiders.

